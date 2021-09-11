Spitfire takes flight from Newtownards for Polish Wings over Northern Ireland event

A Spitfire from the Polish Heritage Fleet, piloted by Dave Harvey, took off from Newtownards airfield as part of the Polish Wings Over Northern Ireland event. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

A Spitfire took off from Newtownards this afternoon as part of an aerial display marking the friendship between Poland and Northern Ireland.

The flight was part of the Polish Wings over Northern Ireland event held this week.

As part of Saturday’s demonstration Dave Harvey piloted the Spitfire Mk Vb BM597 from the Polish Heritage Fleet, taking off from Newtownards airfield.