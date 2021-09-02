Splashing about in a children’s paddling pool: Mike Nesbitt hits out at Chief Constable on south Armagh report

The Chief Constable has been accused of "splashing about in a children’s paddling pool” following a unionist backlash to recommendations contained in a controversial policing review.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt levied the barb at Simon Byrne at a meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday.

In response, the PSNI chief insisted he didn’t accept that analogy, and stressed that the vast majority of recommendations had been broadly approved.

Mr Byrne has been facing calls to resign after details of the report’s 50 recommendations emerged, including the closure of Crossmaglen police station within five years.

It also recommended “exploring” the relocation of police memorials in stations within south Armagh.

Ahead of the meeting, however, Mr Byrne said there would be no “removal” of memorials to murdered officers "from any operational stations."

He did say that if the plan to close Crossmaglen station went ahead, the issue of a memorial within the building would have to be addressed.

Addressing the board in his opening remarks, Mr Byrne again emphatically ruled out the removal of memorials, and insisted that all of the recommendations are not a “fait accompli” – and to suggest otherwise is “absolutely not true”.

"I want to take this opportunity to set the record straight on what was, and has not been, agreed”, he said.

"We’re at the starting gates and the review report is an original document, which is important to stress in governance terms, which we received as a senior team from someone else that we now need to process within tried and tested arrangements and procedures,” he explained.

The board has now asked for further clarity on which recommendations will be scrapped and which will be put forward.

Mr Byrne added: “We are not removing memorials, and haven’t ever been”, adding: “We will not be progressing with this element of recommendations.”

On issues of memorials contained in police stations that may be closed, the matter would be handled with sensitivity and in “full consultation” with families involved, he stressed.

"Far from disrespecting, or forgetting, our 30 colleagues who paid the ultimate price, I think we can do better and over the horizon plans for a new police museum may reflect this,” he added.

He also addressed concern over the report’s recommendations in relation to cross-border co-operation between the PSNI and Garda in border areas.

Mr Byrne claimed the report’s “wording” had been “misunderstood”, adding: “Neither the review or police service at any time has considered – or envisaged – all-Ireland policing structures and joint day-to-day patrolling.”

His comments echo remarks made by Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar who said that he does not envisage any future arrangement that would see the PSNI or Garda policing across the border from their respective jurisdictions.

The Tanaiste, who made the statement during a visit to Newry on Thursday, added he had not had a chance to read the report.

Mr Nesbitt told the police chief he didn’t understand why the memorial removal recommendation had been “left in” the report.

"On July 5 we discussed this and I told you that if you wanted to maintain community support for policing, take it out,” he said.

"But you chose to keep it in. So I do, to an extent, welcome assurances you’ve given today that the only moving of memorials in the event of a station closure.

"But as they say in politics, if you’re explaining, you’re losing.”

Having asked for clarity on the processes used to compile the report, the UUP MLA referred to the last biggest shake-up in policing, which was the landmark review which saw the RUC dismantled and replaced with the PSNI.

"This was the biggest review in policing since Patten 20 years ago, and yet you are unaware of the methodology used of the consultation,” he put it to Mr Byrne.

The land where Crossmaglen PSNI station stands should be returned to the GAA, says Jim Gamble. The base was heavily fortified during the Troubles.

"If we look at Patten and consider it a deep-dive, would you accept that you are splashing about in the children’s paddling pool?”

The chief constable rejected this, and stressed that the vast majority of recommendations had been broadly approved.

"I don’t accept that we are splashing around in a paddling pool... In relation to the 50 recommendations, there is broad consensus on probably 45, 46 of them,” he said.

Mr Byrne stressed that the PSNI was not trying to pursue things that did not have political or community support.

Earlier, Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins said that while she acknowledged there are concerns over the report, she didn’t want the process affected by it.

"I understand some of the concerns around it, I just wanted to put it on record that we don’t start to pull this apart either,” she said.