Spooktacular: Thousands enjoy celebrations at Halloween festival in Londonderry

Performers at the Halloween parade in Londonderry

Performers during the Halloween parade in Londonderry

Spooky costumes aplenty at the Halloween parade in Londonderry

It was a bewitching night across Northern Ireland with Halloween celebrations.

Among the biggest spectacles of the holiday is Derry/Londonderry’s Halloween festival which is the biggest in Europe.

Performers during the Derry Halloween parade in Londonderry. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Performers outside the Guildhall during the Derry Halloween parade (Niall Carson/PA)

Performers during the Halloween parade in Londonderry

Performers at the Halloween parade in Londonderry

Performers during the Derry Halloween parade in Londonderry. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It was extra special this year as it was the first since the pandemic that Derry was able to return to its full celebrations.

The Halloween parade involved hundreds of local talented performers from schools, clubs and groups right across the city and has been praised for its role in helping it to retain the community spirit in Derry.

Performers during the Halloween parade in Londonderry

The festival welcomed around 100,000 visitors from all around the world to celebrate Halloween over four days of intense and magical celebrations.

Organised by the North West Carnival Initiative, the carnival parade brought the festival to a thrilling close.

Performers brought the story of the 9th Wave to life, reawakening the river Gods for a fearsome display of magic and mayhem, closing the night with a magical firework display on the River Foyle. Adults and children were seen dressed in a range of different creative Halloween costumes this year.