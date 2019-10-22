Sporting greats join Mary Peters for her book launch

Olympic champion Lady Mary Peters with Maeve Kyle OBE, Irish Olympic athlete and hockey player, at the launch of Passing The Torch

Sporting greats joined Lady Mary Peters yesterday for the launch of her new book celebrating some of the most successful female athletes in the UK and Ireland.

In 'Passing The Torch', famous sportswomen share their inspiring stories of the highs and lows of competing.

Among those featured who attended the launch was Maeve Kyle, the former athlete and hockey player who became the first ever women to represent Ireland at the Olympics in 1956.

Also attending was the current Northern Ireland netball captain and Gaelic Football star Caroline O'Hanlon.

Sales from the book will raise money for the Mary Peters Trust which supports young athletes.