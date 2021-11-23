Spot on... Joseph saves three penalties in a single game (and he isn’t even a goalie)

I just got lucky, says humble 54-year-old behind incredible hat-trick

At any level of football, saving three penalty kicks in one game is remarkable.

Yet Joseph Healy did it in a Down Area League match at the weekend — and he isn’t even a goalkeeper.

Moreover, the father-of-five from Belfast will be 55 years old on his next birthday in five weeks.

Joseph’s incredible series of saves — two in the first half, one in the second and all from three different penalty takers — helped Willowfield 10th Old Boys come back and salvage a 3-3 draw when they were 3-0 down at one stage to 8th Old Boys.

The substitute teacher, who was this time substituting for the team’s regular but unavailable goalkeeper, normally plays at left back or sweeper. Mr Healy told the Belfast Telegraph that this one-off appearance between the posts had produced the game of his life.

“I’ve probably played a thousand games in junior football over the years, but last Saturday’s match was certainly one in a thousand for me,” he said.

Early in the match, however, it looked as if the tactic of using the veteran defender in goal had backfired badly.

Willowfield were 3-0 down after only 12 minutes of the game at Henry Jones Playing Fields in east Belfast, and it looked as if things were only going to get worse when the 8th Old Boys were awarded a penalty.

“I don’t think they were too fussed when I saved that one because they were still 3-0 up,” recalled Joseph.

“They still didn’t seem too concerned when I saved the second one, but when we pulled a goal back just before half-time, we started to think we’d a chance of getting something.”

After another Willowfield goal in the second half, the comeback was well and truly on, but then a third penalty was awarded against them.

Surely lightning couldn’t strike a third time for the stand-in keeper?

Incredibly, it did, with Joseph diving to his right for yet another save. Afterwards his team-mates rallied to score an equaliser and salvage a point that at one stage looked impossible.

The last recorded instance of a goalkeeper saving three penalties from three different players was Jean-Francois Gillet, the Mechelen stopper, in a Belgian Pro League match in 2015.

It’s not unusual for a goalkeeper to be a penalty-save hero, but that normally happens in a shootout at the end of a match.

Humble Joseph, however, is playing down his part in proceedings.

“I’m not a goalkeeper and I just got lucky on the day,” he said, adding that he hadn’t played in nets since he was a young boy in the 1970s.

He conceded, however, that he’s had plenty of practice saving shots from his sons Aaron (28), Joshua (26) and Matthew (17).

Joseph, who is married to teacher Wendy (54)— and with whom he also has two daughters, Sarah (21) and Eve (14) — dedicated his incredible performance at the weekend to his late father, also called Joseph, who died in November 2019, aged 79.

“We didn’t have a game last year on the first anniversary of his passing, but last Saturday was his second anniversary, so I dedicated that game to him,” he explained.

“I just hope he was watching.”