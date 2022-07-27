Spotted a pink and purple postbox in Belfast city centre? Royal Mail reveal reason for vibrant redesign

A special pink and purple postbox has been spotted in Belfast as part of celebrating the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The postbox in the city’s Donegal Square area is one of five across the UK, with the other fixtures located in Birmingham, London, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

As well as the colourful decoration, the postboxes also include graphics and encouraging messages to those participating in the games.

David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at Royal Mail, commented: “Royal Mail is very proud to be marking the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with special postboxes.

“Across the company, we are excited about the role Royal Mail is playing as the Official Postal and Parcel Delivery Services Provider and wish all athletes that are taking part the best of luck.”

The games will be the biggest sporting event in the UK since London 2012, and will see athletes from across the Commonwealth compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports.

The Prince of Wales will deliver a speech during the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium, during which he will read the Queen’s message for the Commonwealth Games.

However, this newspaper revealed on Tuesday Northern Ireland marathon runner Paul Pollock has had to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games, with boxer Damien Sullivan and cyclists JB Murphy and Lydia Boylan also withdrawing.

Holywood man Pollock was due to compete in the marathon in Birmingham on Saturday but the Belfast Telegraph understands he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to sit it out as he undergoes his mandatory self-isolation period.