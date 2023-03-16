Spring Budget: Call for clarity around £3m to tackle paramilitaries

There needs to be clarity around where £3m allocated to tacking paramilitarism is to be spent in the absence of an Executive, UUP leader Doug Beattie has said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that among a package of financial measures specifically tailored to Northern Ireland there would be a cash injection for the Executive programme for tackling paramilitary activity and organised crime.

The Fresh Start Agreement of November 2015 included a commitment to tackling paramilitary activity, and an independent three-person panel was set up to make recommendations on the disbandment of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland.

The Programme included an Executive Action Plan with a board set up to oversee financial and wider performance and the allocation of funding to projects.

However, in the absence of Ministers there is no clear plan on how the money will be spent. Mr Hunt’s announcement was just one line in his budget statement with little in the way of detail.

Last month it was reported that senior UVF figures had threatened to “wreck the place” and said “the streets will be in flames” if any Brexit deal between the UK and EU does not scrap the Irish Sea border.

The threats lead to new calls for the remaining paramilitary organisations to disband.

Speaking to a Commons committee, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he welcomed an Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) recommendation that efforts to end paramilitarism should be re-doubled ahead of the Good Friday Agreement's 25th anniversary next month.

The Northern Ireland secretary said that he welcomed the idea of an independent person to carry out exploratory engagement on the issues of group transition.

"It is an interesting idea and one that I have taken very seriously," he told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster.

"There is value in it and I am seriously looking at that recommendation."

He added that the issue had been discussed at recent meetings of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.

The IRC was established in 2017 and has four commissioners. These include solicitor John McBurney and former human rights commissioner and Women's Coalition leader Monica McWilliams, who were nominated by the Northern Ireland Executive. Former Irish civil servant Tim O'Connor was nominated by the Irish government and the former United States Special Envoy Mitchell Reiss was nominated by the UK government.

They reported in December last year that paramilitaries remain "a clear and present danger" in Northern Ireland and called for a new body to be set up to talk to illegal groups and bring about their disbandment.

However, there is no clarity from the NIO as to whether this would include additional funding for paramilitary groups in transition.

The Tackling Paramilitarism programme has four key objectives, one of those being delivering “a curriculum of learning and training opportunities to support better outcomes for prisoners in separation”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “If the NIO intend to go down this route it is important that there is transparency as to where the money will go and what programmes it will support.

“The outcomes from these funds must be measurable and also transparent.

“At no stage should any monies go directly to paramilitary groups or individuals linked to paramilitary groups.”