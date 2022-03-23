Spring statement: How will Chancellor Rishi Sunak's mini-budget affect you?

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set out a number of steps to help with the cost of living crisis during his Spring statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The Chancellor’s measures, including cuts to fuel duty and a change in the threshold for employees paying National Insurance, come on the day inflation hit a 30-year high in the UK with prices rising by 6.2% on average in the 12 months to February.

Mr Sunak told MPs in the House of Commons the statement was about building a “stronger, more secure economy for the United Kingdom”.

How the Statement will affect you and your family

Fuel duty is cut by 5p per litre

One of the first measures announced by the Chancellor was a 5p per litre cut to fuel duty in a bid to help motorists and families.

Mr Sunak confirmed the cut to fuel duty – expected to see around £3 knocked off a tank of petrol from the average 55-litre family car – would last until March next year and takes effect from 6pm on Wednesday.

National Insurance threshold rise

The Chancellor announced that the Government will raise the threshold people earn before they pay National Insurance will increase by £3,000.

It means from July people will be able to earn £12,570 a year without paying income tax or National Insurance, with the National Insurance threshold changes worth around £330 a year.

Homeowners will pay 0% VAT on energy saving materials

In a bid to encourage households to invest in energy saving materials, the Chancellor announced homeowners will pay 0% VAT on items such as solar panels or heat pumps.

The change will apply for the next five years.

However, during his remarks Mr Sunak confirmed further discussions would have to take place before the change would apply in Northern Ireland as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Instead, Mr Sunak said the Northern Ireland Executive would receive a share of the value of the relief until it can be introduced UK wide.

Rate of tax to be cut from 20p to 19p in the pound by 2024

In one of his final announcements, the Chancellor said it was his plan to reduce the basic rate of tax in the UK from 20p to 19p in the pound, equating to a £5 billion tax cut for 30 million people across the country.