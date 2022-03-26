Spring sunshine: Northern Ireland basks in warm weather with high temperatures set for rest of weekend

People enjoy the good weather at Seapark, Holywood, Northern Ireland, with Belfast in the distance. Picture date: Saturday March 26, 2022. See PA story WEATHER Spring Ireland. Photo credit should read: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

People enjoy the good weather at Seapark, Holywood, Northern Ireland, with Belfast in the distance. Picture date: Saturday March 26, 2022. Photo credit: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

People across Northern Ireland were pictured enjoyed the spring sunshine on Saturday, with the UK’s national weather forecaster predicting the warm climate to last for the full weekend.

The Met Office expects that temperatures will climb to 18 degrees in some places throughout the region on Sunday.

It will be another dry day with light winds and plenty of warm spring sunshine. Any early mist and fog will soon clear.

People enjoy the good weather at Seapark, Holywood. Credit: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

The Met Office also believes it will be mainly dry on Monday and Tuesday with bright and sunny spells, but Wednesday could bring some colder temperatures with outbreaks of rain.

At Holywood’s Seapark in Co Down on Saturday, some swimmers made the most of the heat to take a dip, with the temperate rising as high as 19 degrees.

Elsewhere, parks were busy as people enjoyed the first long stretch of good weather since the year began.

According to the Irish national forecaster Met Eireann, temperatures will stay high throughout the island of Ireland into Monday, before dropping from Tuesday onwards.