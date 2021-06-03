Spurs star Harry Kane gifts shirt to brave Derry boy (5) with rare illness

Footballer sends little Caleb a signed jersey before he has brain operation

Prize possessions: Caleb Toland with signed football shirts from Harry Kane, James McClean, Robbie Keane and Patrick McEleney. With him are Mayor Brian Tierney, his mum Aine, dad Richard Jnr and sister Grace, and grandparents Catriona Toland, Raymond and Mary Lavery and Richard Toland Snr. Credit: Martin McKeown

A request for a message of support from Harry Kane for a five-year-old Londonderry boy touched the Spurs and England captain’s heart so much he immediately organised a signed jersey.

Little Caleb Toland was born with a rare brain condition called chiari malformation, a condition where the lower part of the brain pushes down into the spinal canal, and was facing surgery.

The football crazy boy’s dad, Richie — also a big fan of Spurs — wanted to cheer Caleb up and lift his anxiety about going into hospital.

He took to Twitter and asked striker Kane if he could give his son a shout out.

Not only did he do that, and follow it up with the signed jersey — in Caleb’s favourite yellow version of the kit — but the team and a number of other league and international players also wished Caleb well.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, dad Richie said Caleb continues to recover from his operation and his signed jersey from Kane is pride of place amongst a growing collection.

He said: “Caleb was diagnosed with chiari malformation when he was around a year and we were told then that if his brain dropped by 5mm then it would become an issue.

“We had hoped things would not get worse which was a possibility but unfortunately that didn’t happen and in April this year, an MRI scan showed Caleb’s brain had dropped 14mm and not only that, it showed there was a water cyst in his spinal cord — something neither we nor the doctors were aware of.

“There was no option but to operate and surgery was planned for April so his mother and I explained in ways he could understand that he was going into hospital and the doctors were going to fix his sore head.”

“Caleb also has Tourette’s — which we thought was connected to the chiari malformation but isn’t.

“But his Tourette’s gets worse when he is anxious so I thought that if he was to get a message of support from one of his favourite football players it would help lift his spirits.

“Caleb is obsessed with football, he has been going to the Derry City matches with me since he was two and a half, but as well as Derry City, he loves Spurs and Harry Kane is his favourite player.

“All I was hoping for was that Harry Kane might see the Twitter message I wrote to Spurs and to a few of the players including him and maybe get back a tweet wishing Caleb well.

“I did not expect the response I did get.

“The following day my phone was jumping with messages from Spurs players, ex-players, Derry City players and then the message from Harry Kane arrived.

“He wished Caleb all the best but also said he would like to send Caleb a jersey if that was all right, and of course we were over the moon.

“When the jersey arrived, it was the Spurs yellow jersey and Caleb just couldn’t believe it.

“He said to me, ‘Daddy, does Harry Kane know that this is my favourite jersey?’ and I didn’t disappoint my son because I told him, ‘Yes, yes he does’.

“Harry Kane even took the time out to write a second message saying he hoped the operation went well.

“Spurs sent Caleb memorabilia, Glenn Hoddle sent a video message which made my father ecstatic because he was his favourite Spurs player.”

Caleb’s plight has touched the hearts of other football players too, not least among them is former Derry City and Ireland International, James McClean, Robbie Keane and Paddy McElhinney who have also sent signed football tops.

For now Caleb must content himself with the jerseys until the doctors give him the go-ahead to get back to attending games again.

Richie continued: “The response to Caleb from the wider football community is something my wife Aine and I will never forget and will forever be grateful for and it is something I know Caleb will fully understand when he is older.

“Right now the doctors are delighted with how Caleb has been recovering but we’ve been told it is unlikely he will be able to return to school for the rest of this year which he is disappointed about because he misses his wee friends.

“But getting back to the Brandywell is what he is most impatient for.

“What I would love to be able to organise for Caleb is for us to attend a Spurs match and thank Harry Kane and the rest of the Spurs squad personally for the great kindnesses shown to Caleb.”