Spy investigator says London may have change of heart over Troubles legacy plan

The officer leading the investigation into a British spy inside the IRA has told US politicians he believes the Government is reconsidering its position on its legacy plan.

Jon Boutcher is leading Operation Kenova, which is conducting legacy investigations a series of Troubles murders, kidnappings and torture dating back to the 1970s.

The former Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police told a session of the US House of Representatives’ Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission that despite the Government making proposals to deal with the past last summer, draft legislation had yet to appear.

He said there is still “an opportunity to get this right”.

“I am a realist but I am also an optimist. I do genuinely believe that there is a changing position of the government, I certainly hope there is,” he said.

“And I do think that recently they have been engaging in a more meaningful way with stakeholders; particularly, in my view, they need to do so with victims’ groups.”

The US commission is preparing to put pressure on the UK to call a halt to its proposals, which include a ban on future prosecutions of military veterans and former paramilitaries for Troubles incidents before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Boutcher urged them to keep the pressure on Westminster.

“I do think we are at a tipping point where we might see some shift in strategic approach but any additional weight behind the door I think would be gratefully received,” he said.

The proposals have attracted major opposition in Northern Ireland, being opposed by all political parties at Stormont, as well as a wide range of victims groups.

The Government also intends to put forward a new truth recovery model to help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones without the prospect of a criminal justice outcome.

But Mr Boutcher said: “Bereaved families often have little or no contact with the police, scant information about any investigation that was conducted and were not even informed of inquests.”

Committee co-chair and Republican congressman Christopher Smith said: “There is nothing benign about an amnesty when it is all about concealing facts that would hold people to account.

“This is a massive cover-up by the British Government.

“This is an embarrassment and I hope some MPs will push back against this in the House of Commons.”

The commission also heard from the widow of Pat Finucane, the lawyer murdered by loyalists in Belfast in 1989.

Geraldine Finucane told the commissioners: “Everyone, no matter what side you are on, is really against this and is seeking help from you and others who have some influence.”

The Operation Kenova report, which is expected to focus on alleged killings by the Army agent Stakeknife, is expected to report later this year.