SSE Airtricity and Budget Energy announce price hikes for around 248,000 NI customers

Two energy suppliers have announced price hikes for customers in Northern Ireland.

Two of Northern Ireland's biggest energy suppliers have announced significant price hikes for customers.

SSE Airtricity, NI’s second largest electricity supplier, and Budget Energy, NI’s fourth largest electricity supplier have announced price increases for their residential customers.

SSE Airtricity has on Friday announced a 33% increase to its residential electricity unit prices in Northern Ireland, effective from June 1.

Budget Energy is set to increase prices by 27% from May 27, 2022.

These increases will effect three in ten households, around 248,000 domestic customers.

The two companies announced electricity price increases in October 2021, meaning this increase is the second in six months.

SSE Airtricity’s Standard tariff for both credit meter and keypad (PAYG) meter customers will increase by £248 to just over £1,000 a year.

Budget Energy’s typical customer with a credit meter will see their bill rise by around £280 per year, while customers with a keypad (PAYG) meter will see a yearly increase of about £275 per year.

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council, said: “These price increases are the latest in a stream of bad news regarding the increasing cost of living in Northern Ireland.

"At the Consumer Council we listen to consumers daily and hear first-hand how upset, worried, and angry they are about price increases.

"While consumers get that these price increases are happening due global reasons, it doesn’t make it any easier for people to pay their bills, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances.”

SDLP West Belfast Candidate Paul Doherty has said the price hikes announced are a “significant blow” for families that have been hit already by soaring energy, food and fuel bills.

Paul Doherty said: “Everyday I see the impact of soaring fuel, food and energy bills on people and families across our communities.

"Community food banks are busier than ever trying to get urgent support to those who need it. And while we’re doing everything we can, the truth is that it wont be enough to protect every family that needs it.

“People who are working every hour they can to heat their home and put food on the table are being kicked again and again by soaring energy bills.”

SSE Airtricity has said the price change is due to sustained increases in wholesale energy costs which have affected all energy suppliers and continue to disrupt energy markets here and across the UK and Europe.

The utility said it is also providing additional supports for customers who have been adversely affected by the current energy crisis.

This includes expanding its existing customer support fund by an additional £1 million to provide direct support to customers in difficulty.

SSE Airtricity has also made a charitable donation of more than £825,000 to a trusted charity partner which will be used to support people who are struggling across the island with the increased cost of living due to rising inflation and global market conditions.

Klair Neenan, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity said: “Throughout winter, we worked hard to limit the local impact of the global energy crisis by absorbing record high wholesale energy costs, hoping to see pressure on prices ease.

"Sadly, this has not been the case and energy prices continue to demonstrate sharp volatility and upward pressure. Regrettably, this must now be reflected in our prices. We know this price change will be disappointing for our customers and not the news they want to hear.

"We will continue to watch the market carefully and, as we have done before, will look to reduce our prices as soon as it is possible to do so.”

He added: “SSE Airtricity has a longstanding and continued commitment to working with and supporting customers in need.

"Last year, we began contacting customers who were experiencing financial pressure to provide support, including financial assistance, and establish a long-term plan to help them manage their energy needs.

"We are expanding those supports and will continue to support and engage with any customer who is finding it difficult to manage their energy costs.”

If you are struggling to pay your bills, the first thing to do is contact your supplier directly for help and information.

Prices are set to stay high for the foreseeable future so the Consumer Council has said it will continue to push for significantly improved initiatives to help consumers who are experiencing payment difficulties.

The Consumer Council’s website has a number of free resources including Switch On: A Guide for Home Energy Users to help consumers be more energy efficient at home, get the best from their electricity or gas supply and save money.

Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.