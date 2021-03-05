SSE Airtricity customers’ gas bills rising by 10% from April 1

SSE Airtricity has announced it will be increasing it's gas prices

SSE Airtricity customers will see a price hike of nearly 10% on their gas bills from April 1, it was announced on Friday.

A typical household will see its annual bill increase by £45.90 after the 9.8% hike, which was agreed with the Utility Regulator.

Following the half-year review, the annual gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise to around £514 per year and £507 for those on pre-pay.

SSE Airtricity, which supplies natural gas to 178,000 in the greater Belfast area, blamed rising costs linked to global wholesale energy prices.

It added it had reduced gas prices by over 18% during last year, saving customers approximately £107 a year.

“We know this is a very challenging time for a lot of customers and this decision has not been taken lightly,” said Andrew Greer, Northern Ireland general manager for SSE.

“The cost of purchasing natural gas has materially increased compared to this time last year.

“While we have worked hard to shield our customers from these costs through the winter, we unfortunately have no alternative but to increase our prices at this time.”

The Consumer Council said the timing of the price hike was unfortunate.

“This news comes at a time when many of these consumers are already concerned about the increased pressures Covid-19 has had on their household budgets,” added interim head of energy Raymond Gormley.

“However, we are aware the main driver is the significant rise in the cost of wholesale gas globally over the last year.

“Any consumers who are experiencing financial difficulty and are struggling to pay their bills should contact their supplier without delay to talk about how they can help.”

John French, the chief executive of the Utility Regulator, said the body agreed to the rise because the price of gas on the ‘day ahead’ market had nearly doubled since January last year.

“I recognise with Covid-19 that this increase has come at the worst possible time for households and small businesses,” he said.

“We have therefore been working with the Consumer Council and the energy industry to ensure that consumers and businesses are supported.

“I would encourage anyone who is worried about their energy bill to contact their supplier and access the help and support that is available.”

Firmus Energy, which supplies customers in the ‘ten towns network’ announced a 17.75% rise in gas tariffs earlier this week. The typical customer will pay £518 a year following the increase.

Independent help and information is available from Advice NI on 0800 915 4604.