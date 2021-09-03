SSE Airtricity hikes gas prices by 21.8% adding £112 to typical bill for some Northern Ireland customers

Household gas bills are set to rise by over 20%.

SSE Airtricity has announced a price increase of almost 22% for its gas customers across Northern Ireland.

The change comes into effective from Friday October, 1.

This increase will impact almost 180,000 customers in the greater Belfast area, and around 1,700 customers in the company’s west network area.

The 21.8% hike means the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £112 per year.

Customers with a prepayment gas meter will see their typical costs increase by around £110.50 per year.

Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council said the price increase followed on the back of rises in electricity, grocery, and fuel costs and was “particularly bad news for consumers in vulnerable situations".

He also highlighted that it will coincide with the end of the furlough scheme, the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, and the start of winter.

“We encourage anyone who is struggling with their energy bills to contact their supplier directly for help and information,” he added.

“We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs via energy efficiency, switching supplier, or changing billing method.”

The Consumer Council encouraged people to shop around for the best energy deal or switch gas supplier, if possible.

The Utility Regulator explained it approved the price hike, given increased costs in purchasing wholesale gas.

John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator said: “In August 2021, following significant increases in the cost of wholesale gas, SSE Airtricity Gas Supply submitted a proposal to increase their regulated tariff by 21.8%, which equates to a £112 per year increase for the average domestic household.

“The costs within this proposal have been fully scrutinised by the Utility Regulator; in consultation with the Department for the Economy and the Consumer Council.

“Following this review, we have approved SSE Airtricity’s proposal, as it reflects their increased costs in purchasing wholesale gas.

“I recognise that this increase is unwelcome news for consumers, but as I highlighted last week, over the last year there has been an unprecedented increase in the cost of wholesale gas, coal, oil and carbon on international markets,” he added.

“This unfortunately has an impact on consumers’ bills, as around half of a final gas bill is made up by wholesale gas costs.

“Whilst no-one has any control over international wholesale energy markets, we are continuing to work with SSE Airtricity, government, the Consumer Council, and other partners, to see how we can provide further support for vulnerable consumers to help mitigate the effects of this increase.”

Last month, the Utility Regulator wrote to all energy suppliers in Northern Ireland to remind them of their obligations to consumers in debt.

“Therefore, I would encourage anyone who is worried about the cost of their energy bill, to contact their supplier immediately and access the help and support that is freely available,” said Mr French.