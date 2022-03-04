SSE Airtricity to increase gas prices by 39%

Calls have been made to urgently retrofit NI homes amid soaring energy costs

Gas prices are set to increase for some customers. Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

SSE Airtricity will increase its natural gas prices for some households and businesses by 39% from April.

This will mean that the average domestic and small business gas bill in that area will increase by £244, to £870 per year.

The move will impact around 186,000 gas customers in greater Belfast and western distribution areas. According to Power to Switch, greater Belfast includes Annahilt; Ballygowan; Ballynahinch; Bangor; Belfast; Carrickfergus; Carryduff; Castlewellan; Comber; Crossgar; Donaghadee; Downpatrick; Dromore; Drumaness; Dundonald; Hillsborough; Holywood; Larne; Lisburn; Newtownabbey; Newtownards; and The Spa.

The western area includes Coalisland; Cookstown; Derrylin; Dungannon; Enniskillen; Magherafelt; Omagh; and Strabane.

It comes as the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has stressed the need for parties to work with a common purpose to ensure that Northern Ireland homes are retrofitted to ensure they are warmer and more energy-efficient in the face of unprecedented hikes in energy prices.

Chief executive of the Utility Regulator John French said SSE Airtricity submitted an application to the Utility Regulator for a review of their regulated gas tariff in January 2021.

He explained: "We have now completed our analysis of their application and undertaken a consultation with both the Department for the Economy and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland on the proposals.

"This review process has concluded and SSE Airtricity Gas Supply’s regulated tariff will increase by 39% on 1 April 2022.

“The cost of wholesale gas has increased significantly over the last seven months largely due to Russia reducing the supply of natural gas into Europe.

"However, today’s announcement does not take into account the further upward wholesale price pressures we have seen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"We will therefore need to keep this tariff under review, as this unfortunate conflict has significantly exacerbated the volatility and price movements within the market.

"Regrettably, it is highly likely that a further increase to tariffs will be needed at some point.”

Mr French added: “I would encourage anyone worried about paying for their energy bill to contact their supplier as soon as possible.

"There are also a number of agencies who can provide free and independent advice, including Advice NI, Money and Pensions Service and Christians Against Poverty.

“Throughout the past year, we have been working with government, the Consumer Council and energy suppliers to try and mitigate the effects of these energy price increases.”

The Charted Institute for Housing (CIH) has also expressed concern.

The body, which supports housing professionals to create a future in which everyone has a place to call home, said the cost of living is the most pressing issue for tenants and communities.

They want political parties to create a dedicated fund for retrofitting social housing to tackle fuel poverty.

Figures published by the Consumer Council show that 900 litres of home heating oil cost consumers an average of £465.91 less than three months ago; today the same volume of oil costs on average £758.11.1

Although the rise is linked to global issues, steps must be taken locally to help ensure tenants can live in warmer homes, a CIH spokesperson said.

Heather Wilson, CIH Northern Ireland policy manager.

Heather Wilson, CIH Northern Ireland policy manager said: “We know that when fuel prices increase, households tend to forgo turning on their heat, which can cause problems such as condensation.

“Although cost increases are out of the control of local decision makers, actions need to be taken to work towards retrofitting properties to ensure they are warmer and more energy efficient.

"In our manifesto ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, we have called for local political parties to create a new, specific fund for the retrofitting of social housing to help tackle fuel poverty.

“We have also been clear that, similar to England and Wales, we need to establish a heat and buildings action plan to ensure we decarbonise our housing stock. How we build our homes also needs a step change.

"Commitment from all political parties is required to invest in Modern Methods of Construction to ensure the delivery of energy-saving homes at speed. It is extremely important that action is taken to ensure tenants can live comfortably.”

Information on the government energy support schemes is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/covid-19-energy-debt-advice.