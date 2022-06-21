St Anne’s service to reflect on ‘the deep hurt’ of Northern Ireland violence

A ‘courage to lament’ ecumenical service and day of reflection will take place at Belfast’s St Anne’s cathedral on Tuesday, offering people a space to talk about the Troubles.

It will begin at 11.30am. Two women whose lives have been significantly impacted by violence will help lead the service with Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin and Rev Dr David Bruce, the Presbyterian Moderator.

The event is a collaboration between the Corrymeela Community, Healing through Remembering, the Wave Trauma Centre, Belfast Cathedral, church leaders and other peacebuilders.

Corrymeela works with thousands of people from different backgrounds, striving to find better ways to live together.

A key element of this is working with communities that have been affected by sectarianism and paramilitary violence.

Rev Dr Alexander Wimberly, leader of the Corrymeela Community, said he wants to find a way for the church to respond to the ongoing violence in society.

Rev Wimberley added that through the biblical practice of lament, the service will seek to create a space to acknowledge the “deep hurt and pain” felt by survivors and victims of the Troubles.

It will also allow people to reflect on “what we might have done or might still do, and to commit ourselves to ensure such suffering and loss never happens again”.

He said: “Last year, we had our first service in St Anne’s cathedral, but now we want this to provide, through lament, an honest active and non-violent response to violence.

“The hope is that, by acknowledging what is wrong, we might find the courage to face the fact that the fabric of our society has been torn apart by violence and we need to find ways to piece ourselves back together.

“There is no day in the year’s calendar untouched by violence from the conflict in and about Northern Ireland.

“A central purpose of the service is to remind followers of Christ that the church is to stand not with those on one side or another in conflict, but with victims and survivors on all sides.

“We lament that in our troubled history, churches have too often remained silent — giving tacit support to harm done in ‘God’s name’, or worse, providing moral cover to those engaged in sectarian violence.

“Courage to lament leads us to commit to a peaceful new society — one in which Christians are among those actively involved in the healing of one’s own self, one’s community and the greater whole.”

Last year, St Anne’s hosted the service for the first time.

This was also in partnership with the Corrymeela Community and Fr Martin Magill of St John’s parish on the Falls Road.

Rev Wimberley said it was a “great success” and hopes today’s event “proves just how much a service like this is needed”.

The organisers have said the service will draw people from all communities.

For those unable to attend, it is being live streamed on Corrymeela’s YouTube channel.

No other filming or photography is permitted. If you do not wish to appear on camera, it is advised you avoid sitting in the first two rows.

The Community Relations Council and the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs have provided funding.