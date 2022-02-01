St Brigid’s Day February holiday: SDLP proposal unlikely after UK department cites ‘considerable’ cost to economy

A proposal for February 1 to be made a public holiday in Northern Ireland from 2023 looks set to fail after a UK department cited the “considerable” cost such an idea would have.

The SDLP MLA Cara Hunter floated the idea of a St Brigid’s Day holiday in recognition of the contribution of frontline health workers and those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The idea came on the back of the Irish Government officially designating the day as a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland on the first Monday in February from 2023.

St Brigid is considered a patron saint of Ireland and February 1 marks what was considered the first day of Celtic spring.

However the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) explained the current set of public and bank holidays is “well established”.

Northern Ireland already has an extra bank holiday to look forward to this year with June 3 marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ms Hunter called on Northern Ireland to follow the Republic of Ireland decision explaining it would be a “fitting tribute” to frontline medical staff and also mark the first public holiday on the island named after a woman.

“Many families right across the North lost loved ones in extremely difficult conditions during the pandemic,” she said.

“People were unable to grieve in the traditional way, attendance at wakes and funerals were strictly limited and many were forced to die alone without the support of their family due to the restrictions in place.

“The pain and anguish from this will reverberate through our society for some time and I think it would be very meaningful for families to have a day where they can come together and remember those they have lost.

“Our frontline staff, from doctors and nurses to bus drivers and binmen put themselves and their families in harm’s way during the pandemic to ensure that people could get the medical treatment they needed, so that they could get to school and work and to keep vital services running.

“We would not have been able to get through this difficult period without them. It is only right that their sacrifices are recognised.”

She added: “Creating the first public holiday on the island of Ireland named after a woman would also be significant.

“We have heard much discourse in recent weeks and months about the role Irish women play in our society and the need to challenge outdated and misogynistic attitudes.

“There is a need for greater equality and parity and I think naming a bank holiday after St Brigid, the female patron saint of Ireland, would send a powerful message about how far we have come, but recognise the work still to be done.”

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph on whether they would consider the proposal, a UK Government spokesman said: “The current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and whilst an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday is considerable.”