St John Ambulance’s top cadet set for dinner with the Queen

A Co Antrim teenager is looking forward to an exciting year attending VIP events and rubbing shoulders with senior Royals after being named the national St John Ambulance Commanderies Cadet of the Year for 2022.

William Somerville (16) from Carrickfergus cadet unit picked up the top award following an intense two days of presentations and interviews in Nottingham.

St John has around 1,000 cadets in Northern Ireland and William represented the region at the national finals after winning the district and regional competitions.

The Carrick Grammar School pupil will now represent young people from Northern Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man at numerous events and ceremonial occasions during what is a big year for St John — celebrating its Year of Youth 2022 and the centenary of the cadet programme.

Now, as well as sitting his GCSEs in May, he is looking forward to attending a special dinner hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle in honour of Her Majesty’s charities.

He is also set to attend one of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events in June and will meet Princess Anne at a young achievers reception later this year.

Stunned by his success, William said: “I’m thrilled.

“I can nearly not put into words how much it means. It is an amazing feeling and I couldn’t have done it without the help of everyone in St John’s.

“It was unbelievable getting to meet important people at the national finals and to be meeting Princess Anne and attending an event with the Queen just makes me feel overjoyed.”

William joined the cadets aged 12 and is studying to become an ‘Operational First Aider’ having completed basic first aid training.

Since Covid restrictions lifted he has returned to volunteering at Carrick rugby matches and local Christmas light switch-on events.

He added: “I just do what all cadets do and be there to help the public when people need you.

“St John offers an incredible opportunity that I think everyone should grab.

“There is a great pride in wearing the St John uniform, for me that is huge.

“Also getting first aid knowledge which even when you are off duty can come in really handy to save lives. Thankfully I haven’t needed to use it yet.”

William has had an intense three weeks competing first at northern district level, then going on to win Northern Ireland cadet of the year before two days of demonstrations and interviews to take the top title at national level last weekend.

Despite the pressures of competing over two full days, he said: “It was the best weekend of my life. It was so much fun and it was unbelievable to meet and socialise with cadets from all over the UK.

“It was a full on couple of days with presentations, interviews and group chats and it also had a fun aspect with a formal for all the cadets.

“I made many new friends. At the ceremony when they announced my name I was in shock a bit, I thought ‘did they actually call my name?’ After such a great weekend it was an amazing way to end it, getting something I had worked so hard for.”

William’s grandmother Ann Diamond from Banbridge served as a vice principle in the Down area for St John Ambulance.

The charity’s youth programmes rely on volunteers and donations. Find out more at www.sjani.org