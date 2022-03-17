St Patrick’s Day 2022: Events and activities across Northern Ireland this March 17

It was around this time two years ago that people across Northern Ireland were beginning to hear more and more about the Covid-19 virus that was spreading across the globe.

The first official case in NI was recorded on February 27 and soon after, it was announced that St Patrick’s Day events here would be cancelled.

Now, with a multitude of activities and festivities confirmed for the first time in three years, many councils and event organisers are seeing this year’s March 17 as an opportunity to not only commemorate the death of Ireland’s patron saint in the fifth century, but to celebrate a renewed sense of freedom and good news across NI.

The Belfast Telegraph has compiled a list of all the greatest gatherings and goings-on throughout all six counties on the big day itself.

Co Tyrone

For those looking to experience a truly traditional St Patrick’s Day, the Ulster American Folk Park just outside Omagh will be letting families discover the food, stories, customs and even dancing that would have taken place on March 17 during the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

Of course everyone can also join in on the fun and festivities of the Strabane St Patrick’s Day Parade, and there’s plenty more similar events across the county, including music, face painting, Irish dancing and amusements at Dungannon’s Hill of The O’Neill.

For something a bit different, you could enjoy a visit to the Wild Atlantic Distillery in Castlederg for their Distillery Tour, where you can hear how they have been inspired by the people and the landscape to create their famous gin, vodka and whiskey.

Co Armagh

Armagh city, where St Patrick built his great stone church in 445AD, making it the centre of the church in Ireland, will be hosting a special Home of Saint Patrick festival, which began on March 10 and is running right until Saturday, March 19. It will combine live music, comedy, art, poetry, theatre, film, dance, debate, history and adventure.

At 2.30pm on March 17, the St Patrick’s Day Community Parade will kick off — a celebration of the Irish patron saint, followed by a family-fun afternoon [with free admission] in the Shambles Market until 5pm.

Co Down

Fancy a Big Paddy Paddle at the Mourne Outdoor Festival? The Life Adventure Centre is inviting people to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in a style similar to that of Patrick when he first arrived locally — by canoe, SUP Board, or kayak — it’s your choice!

It’s a self-guided paddle around Castlewellan and tickets are £29 per person, which includes all your equipment and support on the day.

You can also do something similar in Warrenpoint and begin the day in style on the beautiful shoreline of Carlingford Lough with a Family Paddle from 9.30 to 11.30am or the Paddy’s Day Paddle & Pints from 12.30 to 2.30pm.

The second session of the day follows a similar theme to the morning one, but is followed by drinks off the water and is for adults only. Check out Discover Northern Ireland for details on how to buy tickets for any of these activities.

Or, visit St Patrick’s actual grave at the cathedral in Downpatrick, followed by an array of free celebrations commencing at noon in the town’s St Patrick’s Square.

Co Antrim

The traditional St Patrick’s Day climb of Slemish will see thousands return for the first time since 2019, with outdoor entertainment in Broughshane village afterwards, including performances from the lively band, Ragaire, the 20-strong Portglenone Comhaltas Group, more traditional music and dance, street theatre, crafts and face painting.

Colin Glen Forest Park is also going mega green for the day with activities including the Black Bull Run and Forest Flyover Zipline sessions from 11am to 3pm. In addition, there will be a bouncy castle, face painting, Irish dancing and a special St Patrick’s Gruffalo and Leprechaun Hunt for little ones, who will get to take home their very own Julia Donaldson and Friends book, sticker and certificate.

Visit Colin Glen online to book tickets for any of the day’s activities.

Co Londonderry

Derry City is hosting a Spring Carnival Parade on March 17 and it aims to feature more than 500 participants.

Guildhall Square will be turned into an incredible live show with animations and local choirs, while Waterloo Place will be filled with traditional Irish musicians, dancers and homegrown delicacies.

The Peace Garden in Foyle Street will be transformed into the Colourful Land of the Little People where children can make a wish on the fairy tree and dance until their feet are sore from 1 to 6pm.

The Spring Carnival Parade will begin at Bishop Street from 3pm with a mythical theme of ‘Rebirth & Renewal’.

Co Fermanagh

Enniskillen town centre will come alive once again with street entertainment including the best of local talent with music from Roslea CCE featuring Blathnaid, Saoirse and Darragh Rooney, Irish dancers Aoife Rooney and Caitlin Flanagan, and Sophie Armstrong from Erne Highland Dancers.

Enniskillen Castle will also be hosting an exciting programme for the whole family with food vendors, market stalls, live music, balloon modelling and a craft fair.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirmed that entertainment will continue into the evening “with so much on offer in the wonderful hospitality and entertainment venues across the Island Town on this global day of celebration”.

Belfast city centre

With plenty of hype around Belfast City Council’s 11-day celebratory lead-up to the main events of March 17, there will be no shortage of things to do on St Patrick’s Day itself.

Try the city’s best-poured pints of Guinness at Bittles on Upper Church Lane or Whites Tavern, one of the oldest taverns in Belfast.

Kelly’s Cellars, built in 1720, is also one of the city’s longest-running pubs and will be full of trad music and great Guinness on the big day too. Another fundamentally Irish-themed pub to try is The Points, which will be hosting an all-day Dublin Road block party, to include 20 bands and DJs over six stages inside with free entry.

Of course, this will have to wait until after you attend this year’s new look St Patrick’s Day parade by Beat Carnival — a colourful, carnival pageant of costume, music, dance, circus and theatrical performance.

Watch as Patrick travels through the streets of Belfast with his giant hound, Spiorad-Spirit (spirit of adventure). He’ll be donning a giant cloak, elegantly patchwork-fashioned from expressions of people and groups throughout Belfast.

All manner of individuals and community organisations in the parade will celebrate their part in the future: varied and different yet strongly united by the instinct for moving forwards together — a cavalcade of carnival dancers, circus artists and musicians reminding us that We are all Patrick, we are all Belfast. The pageant parade will leave from City Hall at 1pm and will travel along Donegall Place, into High Street, Bridge Street, Waring Street and finish on Donegall Street close to Writers Square.