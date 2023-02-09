St Patrick’s Day in Belfast ‘turning into St Patrick’s Week’, says DUP

The DUP has complained that St Patrick’s Day in Belfast is “turning into St Patrick’s Week” and will turn the unionist community away from the city centre during celebrations.

At Belfast City Council’s meeting of its City Growth and Regeneration Committee this week, DUP councillor Tracy Kelly made the comments as elected representatives were updated on plans for this year’s festivities.

The party, however, did not block the funding, and did not take it to a vote.

During the meeting elected members agreed a £330,000 spend for related groups and events. This year’s parade is to have a special ‘Punk Rock’ theme.

After a council officer gave a verbal update, Ms Kelly said: “It doesn’t seem like it is St Patrick’s Day anymore, it seems like it is St Patrick’s Week, a seven day festival. £330,000 is a lot of money.”

She added: “The Twelfth of July is one day in the city, which is taken over by bands and everything else. It brings in a lot of tourism as we all know, the same as St Patrick’s Day.

“But this has now turned into a week’s long celebration. A lot of the Protestant Unionist Loyalist (PUL) community will stay away from the city centre on St Patrick’s Day, the same as some stay away on the Twelfth of July. But a week of celebrating St Patrick – a lot of people will feel unwelcome from my community. What is being done to reach out to those communities?”

The council officer referred to storytelling sessions being delivered to community groups, and said he would provide further details to members if required.

Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Beattie said: “If you cast your minds back to February last year, this was agreed as part of a cultural package which also involved the Queen’s Jubilee, Irish culture, the BAME community and LGBT community.

“This was always anticipated that some of the Irish culture funding would be going to Seachtain na Gaeilge.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin said: “Any parade that goes on during St Patrick’s Day and the lead up, it certainly doesn’t belong to one community. It is a parade and series of events open to all.”

He said it was “an inclusive process.”

The council plans a free but ticketed event at Custom House Square on the evening of March 16, as happened last year. The proposed route for the March 17 parade is from City Hall, along Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Donegall Place and a return to City Hall.

The council report states: “The parade will also incorporate the role of ‘punk’ music and the importance of this to Belfast, recreating parts of the ‘Good Vibrations’ film and stage show which will tour America later in 2023.”

St George’s Market will be fully open on St Patrick’s Day and will host a number of musical and dance performances from Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

Also on St Patrick’s Day the council are offering community groups four oral history sessions, with a showcase of stories which will be recorded.

On March 18, Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will host Celtic Storm, a globally acclaimed group of Irish traditional musicians and dancers, which has performed to audiences all over the world.

Féile will run a series of Irish traditional sessions between March 10 and 17 at around 40 venues across the city and city centre, featuring over 30 Irish traditional musicians. The venues will be confirmed by mid-February.

Council elected members approved £100,000 to Beat Carnival, £50,000 to Feile an Phobal and £80,000 to Duncairn Arts, on top of an allocation of up to £30,000 from the “Extended Cultural Programme” agreed last year for the programme by Féile an Phobal from March 1 to 17.

Members also agreed a £15,000 contribution for the Gradam Ceoil Bursary Scheme in partnership with Duncairn Arts Centre, Red Shoe productions and TG4. £30,000 was also agreed for the international Irish language festival Seachtain na Gaeilge.