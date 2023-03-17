St Patrick’s Day racegoers don their green glad-rags (and hair) at Down Royal

Racegoers at the popular Down Royal racecourse donned their green glad-rags for the first day of the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing today (Friday).

The meet got underway at 1.50pm this afternoon with the 12/1 shot Western Comandor winning the Bluegrasshorsefeed.com Maiden Hurdle despite pressure in the final furlong from runner-up Flamborough at 4/1.

In the 2.30pm Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, 10/3 favourite TheCornerHouse cruised home in first place ahead of 18/1 Perfect Arch in second and Bugscuffle (8/1) in third place.

The most recent race, the 3.10pm Powered By Bluegrass Novice Handicap Hurdle was won by 15/2 Ottoman Style ridden by CD Maxwell ahead of 16/5 favourite Monbeg Park, with 11/1 Lanamour coming in third.

The crowds at the course outside Lisburn have been enjoying the mild weather while being treated to live traditional music and keeping an eye on events across the water at the Cheltenham Festival.

