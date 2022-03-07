St Patrick’s Day trek of Slemish returns for first time in two years

Chairman of Broughshane and District Community Association, Lexie Scott, along with Mayor William McCaughey.

The annual St Patrick’s Day Slemish mountain trek in Co Antrim is set to return for the first time since 2019.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, virtual events were staged over the past two years.

Thousands of trekkers are expected to arrive in the village of Broughshane on Thursday, March 17, to take part in the celebrations.

Broughshane and District Community Association will provide the hub of the event in the village, with outdoor entertainment, including performances from the band, Ragaire, and the twenty-strong, Portglenone Comhaltas Group, traditional music and dance, street theatre, as well as crafts and face painting.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, councillor William McCaughey, said: “St Patrick’s Day at Slemish and Broughshane is one of the most popular and best attended public events within the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area with thousands attending it each year.

“An exciting programme of history and culture has been put together for this event and I look forward to welcoming visitors to the area.”

Chairman of Broughshane and District Community Association, Lexie Scott said: “We are absolutely delighted to be joining in the annual celebrations for Saint Patrick's Day.

“We look forward giving the many visitors, who will come to climb Slemish, a very warm welcome to the village and the many retail opportunities it can offer.”

The award-winning Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will attend for the first time, with over 20 stalls showcasing a wide range of artisan produce and high-quality handcrafted goods.

The one-and-a-half kilometre walk at Slemish takes approximately one hour up and down and it is strongly advised that suitable clothing and strong footwear is worn.

Sections of the short climb can be steep and slippery and might not be suitable for all.

Don’t forget to pick up your climber’s certificate and medal back down in the village, though supplies are limited.

There will be no parking at Slemish, Carnstroan Road or Carnstroan Lane, so a free park and ride service will operate from the former Michelin plant, Broughshane, just off the M2.

The shuttle bus to Slemish Mountain will run continually from 9am until 3.30pm stopping in Broughshane village.

This event has been supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Program.