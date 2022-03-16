St Patrick’s Day: Young people warned to avoid Holyland area as police launch crackdown

Young people have been warned to avoid the Holyland area of Belfast for St Patrick’s Day - as police prepare to clamp down hard on unruly behaviour.

An MLA for the area said that their actions over the next 48 hours could have serious “consequences” for their future.

The south Belfast area is popular with students and has witnessed thousands of young people flock to the streets on St Patrick’s Day for house and street parties, sometimes resulting in anti-social behaviour and criminality.

Police have launched a crackdown on criminality and anti-social behaviour in the area, called Operation Exposure.

A heavy police presence is expected on the streets around the Holyland on Thursday as part of the crackdown, with representatives from Queen’s University and Ulster University also on the ground to identify any students alleged to be involved in disturbances.

Matthew O’Toole said: “The last couple of years have been unbelievably difficult for young people, who have missed out on so much experience and so much living.

“Many will understandably want to celebrate St Patrick's Day, but my message is simple: celebrate but please stay away from the Holyland.

“The community there is clear that it doesn't want disturbance and the area will have a heavy police presence on the day.

“There are countless places across the city, the north and the entire island of Ireland where young people will be welcomed but the Holyland community is clear that it doesn't want the kind of scenes witnessed in the past.

“For those who do go, bear in mind that not only could your actions have consequences: both the police and university representatives will be on the ground for the duration.

“In short, there are better and more appropriate places to have a good time on St Patrick's Day."