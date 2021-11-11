St Patrick’s parades set to return across Northern Ireland

Celebration: Dancers from St Cecilia’s College leap in the air as they make their way past the Guildhall in Londonderry during the annual Spring Carnival on St Patrick’s Day in 2017. Credit: Martin McKeown

A number of Northern Ireland’s major St Patrick’s Day celebrations are set to return to the streets after a two year break.

It has been confirmed that parades will take place in Londonderry, Downpatrick and Newry in 2022.

Belfast City Council said that there will be "a new approach" next year but have not confirmed if that will include street parades .

Meanwhile, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council have said that no decision has been made.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee warmly welcomed and approved plans, which include the return of the annual Spring Carnival Parade.

It is proposed that the Spring Carnival Parade will take place in the city on the afternoon of March 17, and it aims to feature over 500 participants from throughout the city’s neighbourhoods.

A spokesperson for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council also said plans are underway to host parades in Downpatrick and Newry in March.

Derry City and Strabane Council’s head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, told members the theme for St Patrick’s Day celebrations will be worked up over the next few weeks with the initiative likely to be based around rebirth and renewal as we move out of a post lockdown environment.

The parade will take place in tandem with a major outdoor event already confirmed for the city taking place over a week in mid-March.

About Us, will see the city centre host a large-scale public event that takes audiences on a journey through 13.8 billion years of history from the Big Bang to the present day.

It explores the infinite ways in which we are connected to the universe, the natural world and one another.

The live show will transform the area in and around Guildhall square into a vast canvas featuring bespoke animations, cutting-edge projection mapping technology and a new score by composer Nitin Sawhney performed by local choirs.

The committee were reassured that About Us would complement the Spring Carnival events, and would not affect the main parade route through the city centre.

Welcoming the plans, chair of the Business and Culture Committee, Councillor Conor Heaney said: “It’s great that plans for the St Patrick’s Day festival are well advanced. I am particularly excited about the About Us programme, which sounds like an extremely innovative and exciting series of events which will run alongside it.”

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell said: “It’s a key event in our cultural calendar and a fantastic showcase for local talent and creativity and in particular a fantastic showcase for the North West Carnival Initiative and their amazing team.”

Members unanimously approved the allocation of £106,000 for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, £30,000 of which will go towards festivities in Strabane