Stab horror: Police probe attack in Belfast city centre

Police are investigating a serious assault in which a man was stabbed on Castle Street in Belfast shortly after 2pm on Monday.

Officers said they remain at the scene of the incident.

An eyewitness said two men were arrested close to the scene.

Armed response officers at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Castle Street area of Belfast on September 21st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police said enquiries are continuing and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist with enquiries to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 1000 of 21/09/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/