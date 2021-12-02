Stab vests and body-worn cameras on the agenda to protect NI paramedics from violent assaults

Violent attacks on paramedics have become so common that health bosses are looking at introducing stab vests and body-worn cameras for under siege frontline staff.

The head of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the measures are being considered in response to the level of abuse against staff as the service comes under unprecedented pressures.

Michael Bloomfield also revealed delays in paramedics being able to hand their patients over to ED staff means NIAS crews are frequently only able to respond to one or two calls during a 12-hour shift.

A protocol has been developed which allows NIAS call handlers to ring directly through to A&E to alert the hospital that paramedics waiting with a patient outside in an ambulance are required to attend a life-threatening medical emergency, he said.

Hospital staff are then expected to free up space inside the ED as quickly as possible to allow the ambulance crew to hand over their patient.

The details were revealed in the latest grim briefing given to the Stormont health committee on NHS winter pressures.

Addressing the committee, Mr Bloomfield said: “The factor that is having the biggest impact on response times currently is the amount of time we are losing, that we cannot respond, when our ambulances are waiting outside to hand over their patients.

“That is a direct result of the pandemic, we still had handover issues before the pandemic but our staff would have queued in a corridor and they would have doubled or trebled up, so if I arrive with my patient and an ambulance arrives after me, I might look after their patient as well.

“You’re in a hospital setting and that was done, it’s not ideal but it was safe to do so.

“We can’t queue in hospital corridors since the pandemic, so if the hospital is so busy… that means they simply have no room to take anybody in, our staff wait with the patients in an ambulance.

“And the figure I gave is that on average, every day, we lose 20% of our capacity while waiting outside in ambulances.”

Mr Bloomfield said the average handover delay in October was one hour, 13 minutes, instead of the target 15-minutes it should take.

However, he said every day patients are waiting between four and six hours in ambulances, “an on rare occasions there are patients who wait longer than that”.

He continued: “The last time I went out with a crew was before the pandemic…you go to six, seven, eight calls… now in a 12-hour shift, our crews typically do one or two calls and they spend the rest of their time waiting.”

Mr Bloomfield said the lack of calls means the training of staff is being impacted as staff are not getting the same exposure to a large range of medical conditions.

“It’s taking them longer to see the full breadth of conditions they will come across,” he said.

He also said hospital diverts, such as the one that was put in place at Craigavon Area Hospital recently, means there are fewer ambulances in specific geographic areas, slowing ambulance response times further.

“That clearly has the potential to cause harm,” he said.

Asked by SDLP MLA Colin McGrath whether patients are dying as a result of the current pressures, Mr Bloomfield said: “We are aware of calls that have come in that by the time we get to the person, it is too late for us to help them.

“What we don’t know…is if we had got there sooner, would the outcome have been different, but certainly we are aware of calls where, by the time we get there, it is too late for us to do anything about it.

“These are time-critical conditions, there is plenty of evidence and accepted research that delays in getting to somebody with a time-critical condition and the getting them to a hospital for a definitive treatment, there is a link between delay and poorer outcomes.”

He continued: “Without a doubt, the increase in response times over the last year have led to an increase in complaints and also serious adverse incidents.”

The committee was also told of the impact of physical and verbal abuse, with a clinical psychologist now available to offer support to staff, as well as welfare hubs and cognitive behavioural therapy also on offer.

“We are exploring the use of body-worn videos and will be looking at how we might take that forward in the coming months,” said Mr Bloomfield.

“We are also looking at pilots using stab vests.

“There are around 400 to 500 incidents a year… and the impact that has, on some staff they are able to return to work quite quickly, for others clearly it causes the real fear.

“We have a small number of staff, who after incidents like that, are unable to return to work, sometimes because of physical reasons, much more often because of the mental reasons.”