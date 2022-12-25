Stabbed mum-to-be’s brother pleads for end to murder of women in Christmas Day tribute

A picture of a young Natalie McNally posted by her brother Brendan on Twitter yesterday

Natalie McNally who was murdered in her Lurgan home last weekend. Photo credit: Natalie's family/Twitter

The brother of a murdered mother-to-be has appealed for an end to violence against women.

In a poignant Christmas Day tribute, Brendan McNally posted a series of photographs of his “lovely sister”, Natalie.

The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed at her home in Lurgan on December 18.

Her funeral will be held at her family home on Monday, with burial afterwards in the town’s St Colman’s Cemetery.

Police investigating her murder have released CCTV footage of a male suspect walking in the Silverwood Green area, where Ms McNally lived, around the time of her death.

Crimestoppers has also offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Ms McNally’s brother paid tribute to his sister on social media on Sunday.

Read more Natalie McNally murder: Family confirm Lurgan woman was pregnant with baby boy as Boxing Day funeral details announced

Alongside pictures of Natalie, he wrote: “My lovely sister, Natalie, who I watched grow up since we were children.

“So smart, strong, independent and capable — cats, dogs, just understanding the things that no one else did.

“A part of myself I will not now ever recover.

“Please, end this violence against girls and women”

He shared photographs of Ms McNally including of her as a child. A more recent image showed her wearing a

‘Repeal’ jumper in support of abortion rights in the Republic of Ireland.

Mr McNally urged people to consider donating to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, saying it was a cause close to his sister’s heart.

A picture of a young Natalie McNally posted by her brother Brendan on Twitter yesterday

Another of Natalie’s brothers, Niall, who spoke on behalf of the family at a press conference on Thursday, said his sister was the “life and soul of their family” and that her killer “denied her the opportunity to become a mummy”.

“Nats was the only girl in our family and we treated her like a princess,” he added.

“Yet she was a fiercely independent young woman, working in marketing for Translink, and was passionate about her beliefs and loved her animals and music. We were so proud of her many achievements.

“My mum and dad, Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers, Brendan and Declan, and I are all completely devastated that she is no longer with us and really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again.

“I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing.

“She was the life and soul of our family and we are heartbroken she will not be sitting around the table with us this Christmas Day or any day.

“Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone.

“She had a heart of gold, and to add to our unbearable heartache, we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie’s baby."

Family and friends of Ms McNally held a vigil on Friday, with guests making speeches and releasing balloons in memory of her and her unborn baby.