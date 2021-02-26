Stabbing probe: Three arrests after man knifed in Ballycastle

Police at the scene of stabbing in Ballycastle

Three men have been arrested after another was stabbed in a Co Antrim seaside town yesterday.

Police received a report at 7.50am that a man had been stabbed at a house in Fogarty Crescent, Ballycastle.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

Three men, aged 26, 29 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

They include aggravated burglary with intent to steal and grievous bodily harm with intent. They were yesterday in custody assisting with police enquiries.

"Our enquiries continue and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 256 of 25/02/21," a PSNI officer said.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org