Staff and patients injured during incident on mental health ward in south Belfast

A number of staff and patients have been injured during an incident at a psychiatric unit in south Belfast.

They were taken to hospital where one nurse was treated for facial injuries following the altercation which happened at the Shannon Clinic in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 34-bed medium secure ward is facing significant staffing pressures.

In a statement to BBC News NI, the Belfast Trust said there is "a high vacancy rate within nursing with mental health units particularly affected".

The facility provides inpatient services for people with mental illness and houses with many patients exhibiting volatile and unpredictable behaviour.

It is understood two patients were involved in a disturbance which quickly escalated requiring staff to step in to protect other patients and colleagues.

At least two patients and several staff had to be taken to an emergency department following efforts to bring the situation under control.

All those involved have been discharged and the patients have been returned to their wards.

A Belfast Trust spokesperson said mental health staff, like those across health and social care, are experiencing increasing pressure “as demand for services continues to grow".

"Whilst we are working to establish longer-term solutions, we are using agency staff to provide a high level of expertise and safe care across all mental health units,” they added.

"Our agency colleagues are integral to our team and without them we could not provide the level of care we need."

The trust confirmed that of the four staff on duty one was an agency staff member and thanked all employees for their commitment.