Staff at Belfast restaurant Shed Bistro taking sign language lessons

Christina Taylor owner of Shed Restaurant on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast learning sign language from Anthony Sinclair. Photo by Peter Morrison

A south Belfast restaurateur is rolling out sign language training for staff to promote better communication skills and customer inclusivity.

Christina Taylor, who co-owns Shed Bistro on the Ormeau Road with her husband Jonny, underwent accredited signing herself with Sign Source Learning during lockdown so deaf or hard of hearing customers could fully understand her in her role as front of house manager.

The introduction of face coverings last year, at the start of the pandemic, meant that people who rely on lip reading struggled to communicate with staff. Not only did Christina learn sign language so she could pass on some basic knowledge to the waiting staff, but the restaurant also brought in transparent face coverings to make lip reading easy.

And the initiatives have proven to be a big hit with the local deaf community, many of whom dine in the popular eaterie.

Christina said: “A big inspiration for me was a visit to the restaurant in December by a group of deaf young people, who were able to speak to us. I felt that if deaf people could learn to speak, then why could we not learn to sign?

“We have quite a few customers who come in who have hearing loss and sometimes it can be difficult to know how to communicate. What I wanted to do was make the restaurant more inclusive, so that deaf customers could feel comfortable. I wanted them to have the same standard of service and experience that other customers have come to expect.

“Face masks make it difficult for people who are reliant on lip reading, so to make life easier for everyone, we brought in transparent face coverings.

“But being able to sign has made such a huge difference. The staff now know basic words so they can communicate with customers and make them feel at ease and I plan to roll it out more, so we can all communicate using sign language.”

Among Shed’s regular customers is Anthony Sinclair, who is deaf and teaches sign language. His wife Kristina works as one of the interpreters for the deaf at Stormont and their three children all use sign language, despite not having any hearing difficulties. Christina decided to sign up to Anthony’s Level One British Sign Language course back in January, joining about 20 other people in the Zoom class.

“Everyone had their own reason for doing it,” said Christina. “Some wanted to be able to sign for family or friends. Others wanted to learn because of their jobs as nurses or ambulance drivers.

“But the main reason for everyone was to help make a more inclusive society.”

Christina, who was born in Slovakia and has a natural flair for learning languages, said she loves being able to hold conversations with the restaurant’s deaf customers now.

“It was a lovely language to learn, quite logical,” she said. “We’ve just finished up now and I’m planning to go back and do Level Two in September.

“The rest of the staff know enough to be polite to our deaf customers and I can hold a conversation, as long as it isn’t over complicated.

“But the customers appreciate it. It’s definitely made a massive difference.”

The addition to the skill set of the team comes after Shed Bistro completed a £150,000 investment at the end of 2020, which doubled the size of the restaurant floor and completely refurbished the kitchen and premises.

Christina added: “We are so glad to be back serving our customers and friends again. We waited a long time to show off our new and improved restaurant, which we want to be a welcoming place where anyone who wants to visit us can enjoy.

“That’s why ensuring everyone can receive the best possible service is so important to us. I urge any other businesses that can, to review the way they operate and look for ways to improve their services to be more inclusive.”