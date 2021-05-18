Staff at Centra shop await return of pet cat

Staff at Centra in Banbridge are awaiting the return of their much-loved cat after making a social media appeal after he was taken.

There was a cross-border search after a man was spotted on CCTV footage picking up furry feline Bagheera and putting the cat in his Dublin-reg car before driving away along with several passengers.

The incident took place shortly after 7pm on Sunday and led staff at the Centra shop on Halfway Road to get in touch with the police.

Pictures of Bagheera were also shared on lost and found pet Facebook pages in a bid to hunt down the pet.

There was a flurry of comments on social media as those familiar with the cat showed their support.

On Tuesday evening, staff at the shop shared an update: “We have got in contact with the people who have took [him] and awaiting the return of Bagheera.

"We will post a picture when we get him back!”