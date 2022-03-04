Staff at east Belfast GP practice forced to hide in rooms, with man arrested over threats and criminal damage

Medical professionals at an east Belfast GP practice were forced to lock themselves in rooms after a man threatened staff and damaged furniture on Wednesday.

According to police the man kicked open the outer door of the Holywood Arches practice causing extensive damage to the frame and door handle.

He then was said to have acted aggressively towards reception staff and smashed a plant pot before making a threat to kill a member of medical staff.

The man was later arrested at his home on suspicion of a number of offences including threats to kill, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

He has since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Speaking to UTV News, Dr Alan Stout, who works at the practice, said incidents such as this are becoming more common for staff on the frontline.

“He tried to get access to people, so our reception staff locked themselves in a room,” he said.

“It is very traumatic for them and it is very important we as a practice protect them.

“We are hearing of incidents like these very frequently at the moment.

“Anybody who is on the frontline is seeing an increased exposure to this frustration, the agitation, but that is tipping over into anger, abuse and on some occasions violence unfortunately.”

The most recent data released suggested there were over 5,500 attacks on staff reported in the six months up to March last year.

The vast majority of these attacks — over 80% — were classified as physical.