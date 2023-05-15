Staff at popular Newry hair salon ‘heartbroken’ after arson attack

Mojo & Co hair salon in Newry was attacked over the weekend

Mojo & Co hair salon in Newry was targeted by arsonists

Police are investigating an arson attack on a popular hair salon in Newry that has left the owners “absolutely heartbroken”.

Mojo & Co hair salon in Cloughoge was attacked early on Saturday morning. It would have been open for five years next month.

In a statement, the salon’s owner said staff spent Saturday “together crying in shock” — but vowed they would be back.

“We are like a big family — this was like a death,” the owner, who didn’t want to give her name, said. “We are overwhelmed by the love and support shown by the local community.

“Following the incident clients, family, staff and friends continued to show up at the scene. They were totally devastated and angry at this happening in their locality.

“Many of our clients are regulars who come to our salon twice a week for years, they feel it’s like a social outing for them and now it’s gone.

“In the coming days the Mojo & Co team are going to meet up to try and piece together what our future plans will be.

“We have been inundated by offers of help to rebuild our family business from local tradesman, businessmen and councillors. It warms our hearts to see the goodness in the world.

“We hope that through this heartache, we get the strength to rebuild our dreams again. Mojo & Co will be back!”

Mojo & Co hair salon in Newry was attacked over the weekend

Police are treating the incident as arson. A window in the salon was smashed and the premises were extensively damaged by the blaze, with water and smoke damage also affecting a neighbouring business.

Mojo & Co also rented chairs to independent nail artists, hairdressers and beauticians as well as providing training and qualifications.

This is one of the busiest times of the year for the salon with a large number of Holy Communions and confirmations.

In a statement, the salon said that the fire has ruined these celebrations for all “the little kids who are making their Holy Communion this morning and all our clients who have stood by us for years”.