Staff badly shaken after robbery at north Belfast shop

The robbery occurred on the Whitewell Road in north Belfast. Credit: Google

Two female members of staff have been left badly shaken after a robbery in north Belfast on Saturday night.

The incident happened at a shop on the Whitewell Road at around 10.40pm.

It was reported that two men entered the shop and threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash from the till.

Police said the two female members of staff were not injured during this incident, however they "were left badly shaken their ordeal".

One of the men is described as being approximately 5’5” tall, of slim build and was wearing a high-viz jacket.

The second man was approximately 6’ tall, of large/rounded build and was wearing all black clothing. Both men had their faces covered and spoke with local Belfast accents.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that they believe could help police with their investigation, to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1853 05/10/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.