Staff member assaulted after masked and armed men rob North Belfast shop

Police are investigating after masked and armed men robbed a shop in North Belfast

A shop worker was assaulted after two masked and armed men robbed a shop in North Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for information following the raid at premises in the Ardoyne Road area on Saturday evening.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 10.45pm it was reported that two masked men, armed with suspected firearms, entered a shop in the area.

"They assaulted a staff member before making off with a sum of money.

“Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1856 of 22/07/23.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”