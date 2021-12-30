Staff member threatened with axe during Dungannon armed robbery

A staff member at a Dungannon business was left shaken following an armed robbery at the premises on Wednesday evening.

Police said the robbery happened in the Scotch Street area at around 7.50pm.

They said a man armed with an axe entered the business premises and demanded a sum of money from the member of staff on duty.

The staff member was not physically harmed, while the man made off with a sum of money.

The incident has been condemned by local SDLP councillor Adam Gannon.

“This must have been an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the member of staff involved,” he said.

"It is your worst nightmare to have someone violently break in and start demanding cash. I’m relieved to hear that no one sustained any physical injuries but this kind of thing would leave anyone shaken.

“This was a reckless, violent and dangerous attack. The individual responsible clearly doesn’t care about the welfare of anyone they may hurt. I would appeal to anyone who saw the disturbance in Scotch Street or the surrounding area at around 7.50pm last night to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Reid said: “At around 7.50pm, it was reported that a man entered business premises in the Scotch Street area, smashed the security glass at the counter with an axe and demanded money from a staff member.

“The suspect is described as being approximately 5 ft 4 ins to 5 ft 8 ins in height, of slim build, with a local accent, and was wearing a light grey tracksuit with blue stripes and the hood pulled up, a balaclava, black gloves, a blue baseball hat, and black and white trainers.

“He made off on foot with a sum of cash.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.

“Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw a male matching this description, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1561 of 29/12/21.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org