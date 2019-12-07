Staff member threatened with knife during Dungannon armed robbery

A knife was pointed at a female staff member during an armed robbery at a commercial premises in Dungannon on Friday night.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the robbery in the Granville Road area.

It was reported that two men entered the premises at around 8.20pm. One was armed with the knife and the other with an iron bar.

It is believed one of the men hit the iron bar on the counter and demanded money, while the other pointed a knife at the female member of staff.

A sum of money was taken and the men then ran off.

One of the men is described as being in his mid-twenties, approximately 5’ 5” in height, and of slim build. He had a white scarf around his head, and was wearing a black hooded top and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as being the taller of the two. He was wearing a dark green bomber-style jacket, with the hood up.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said the robbery was "an absolutely terrifying experience" for the staff member and she had been left visibly shaken.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any vehicles or two men acting suspiciously in the area around that time, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1791 of 06/12/19,” he said.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.