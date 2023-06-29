Staff sick days in NI civil service cost £39m last year, report finds

A new report on sickness and absence in the civil service has revealed that absences cost £39 million last year.

It also found that Department of Justice employees take almost 18 sick days a year.

The report was published by The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on Wednesday.

It contains analyses of trends over the last five years as well as headline figures since 2002/2003.

The 12.3 days lost per staff year represented 5.7% of the available working days in 2022/2023, a slight increase on the 5.6% days lost in 2021/2022.

In salary terms, this equated to an estimated £39 million of direct salary cost - equivalent to 3.7% of the total NICS pay bill in 2022/2023. This is an increase of £0.4million on the cost of direct salary cost in the previous year (2021/2022).

The level of absence within departments varied from 5.8 days for the Executive Office (TEO) to 17.9 days for the Department of Justice (DoJ), with the majority of Departments recording higher absence levels compared to 2021/2022.

The headline absence figure for 2022/2023 was 12.3 days (average days lost per staff year), a slight increase from 12.2 days in the previous year.

More than half of staff (57.8%) had no recorded sick absence in 2022/2023 – a decrease from 62.0% in 2021/2022.

The absence level for females (13.3 days) remained higher than that for males (11.4 days).

Staff who had been in post for under two years had a much lower level of sickness absence (6.6 days) than staff who had been employed for two years or more (13.1 days).

Nearly one in every eight staff (12.4%) had at least one spell of long-term absence - these spells lasted around three months on average. This accounted for over three quarters (79.5%) of all working days lost.

Anxiety, stress, depression and other psychiatric Illnesses was the absence reason that accounted for the greatest proportion of working days lost (38.0%) during 2022/2023. Within this category, work-related stress accounted for 28.3% of the days lost.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) accounted for 0.74 working days lost per staff year in 2022/2023, which was the equivalent of 6.0% of all sickness absence days in the NICS for the period.