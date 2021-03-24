Staff threatened with hammer during Belfast robbery

Staff at a shop on the Shankill Road area of Belfast were threatened with a hammer during an armed robbery on Wednesday morning.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 10am. Police said a man entered the shop, before demanding staff opened the till.

The man escaped with a sum of money, before fleeing the scene in a taxi.

The police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Fairfield said: “It was reported that at approximately 10am, a man armed with a hammer entered the premises, threatened staff and demanded they open the till. The robber, who was wearing a light grey hoodie, blue jeans, made off with a sum of money.

"It’s believed he then got into a taxi at Agnes Street. Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone who has any information to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 423 of 24/03/21.”