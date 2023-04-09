Staff threatened with hammer in Newry robbery

The incident took place on Friday night in the North Street area — © Niall Carson

Staff were threatened with a claw hammer during a robbery at business premises in Newry.

It happened in the Stream Street area of the town yesterday (Saturday).

A man entered the premises and threatened staff with a claw hammer at approximately 9:45pm. He took a sum of cash from the till before leaving the scene.

The man is described as being aged in his late teens or early 20s, of slim build and approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with brown eyes. He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans, blue shoes, and a red face covering.

Our enquiries have just begun. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour by a man matching the description, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1877 of 08/04/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org