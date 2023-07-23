Staff threatened with knife during robbery at South Belfast takeaway

Police are investigating the robbery in South Belfast.

Two masked men have stolen cash during a robbery at a fast-food restaurant in South Belfast.

Staff were threatened with a knife during the incident, but there were no reports of injuries.

It happened in the Lisburn Road area early on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 12.45am, it was reported that two masked men entered a fast-food takeaway in the area and ordered some food.

“As the till was opened, one of the men produced a knife and took the entire cash drawer from the till which contained a sum of money.

“The men then made off towards the Mount Prospect Park area following the incident. There were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 78 23/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. “