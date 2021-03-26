Staff threatened with knives during east Belfast robbery

Staff at a shop in east Belfast were threatened with "large kitchen knives" during an armed robbery on Thursday evening.

The PSNI said they were investigating after the two masked men entered the shop on the Albertbridge Road, before threatening staff and fleeing with a sum of cash and cigarettes.

The men were reported to have fled in the direction of Glenallen Street following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for staff and, while no one was physically injured, this was a traumatic and frightening ordeal and staff have been left shaken.

"One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5' 7'' tall, of a 'stocky' build and possibly aged in his forties. The second suspect is described as having worn a blue jacket, 'camouflage combat' trousers, of a normal build and around 5' 9'' to 5' 10'' tall and spoke with what was described as a 'raspy' voice.

"We want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 9:40pm and 9:45pm and saw two males acting suspiciously, or who has information about this crime, to call our detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1958 of 25/03/21."

"A report can also be made via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via the Crimestoppers Charity on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."