Stage set for Donna Traynor's battle with the BBC

Donna Traynor has taken an employment case against the BBC

An employment case taken against BBC NI by one of its best-known faces is set to open next week.

Former Newsline presenter Donna Traynor is taking an industrial tribunal against the broadcaster and its Northern Ireland director, Adam Smyth.

It comes after Ms Traynor dramatically quit her job at the corporation in November 2021.

The tribunal is scheduled to open in Belfast on Tuesday. However, it is understood evidence may not be heard on the first day.

The BBC and Mr Smyth are named as respondents in the case.

Mr Smyth, formerly head of news at BBC NI, was appointed as its interim director in December 2021. He was appointed to the role permanently last month.

Now, just weeks after being confirmed in the job, he faces the prospect of a high-profile tribunal involving a former BBC favourite.

When contacted on Friday, a BBC spokesperson said: “It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment on legal proceedings.”

Adam Smyth

Ms Traynor was one of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile broadcasters.

She began her career at RTE, and joined the BBC in 1989, presenting radio news bulletins, before moving into television.

She was nominated twice for the Royal Television Society award for presenter of the year.

Her departure as presenter — announced via Twitter in November 2021 — left viewers stunned.

She said at the time: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

“Because this is the subject of ongoing tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reason for leaving the organisation.”

It is thought the journalist would no longer have been the first-choice presenter for the flagship Newsline programme and would also have been required to work on Radio Ulster.

Declan Harvey and Tara Mills are now the main Newsline presenters.

Last year the BBC failed in a bid to prevent journalists from attending part of the case.

Employment judge Orla Murray ruled that a Mediahuis journalist be permitted to attend “all of the substantive hearing including any private session”.

Referring to the open justice principle, the role of the press as public watchdog, and the public’s right to know what is happening during a hearing, Judge Murray said it was important that the press be allowed to attend to understand the “material under scrutiny”.

She added: “I am not persuaded that a fully private hearing, even if restricted to a portion of the hearing, would be proportionate as I consider that it is important that the press, as the eyes and ears of the public, can be in attendance to hear the detail of the material under scrutiny so that they can understand it with a view to reporting on it as and when permitted by order of the tribunal.”

The judge instead imposed a hybrid privacy order, preventing, for a period, the reporting of certain information, and designating part of the hearing private, apart from the attendance of media representatives.

She determined this order to be the minimum necessary interference the open justice principle required, and that it could be kept under review as the evidence unfolded in the case.

The BBC pointed out that its application related to a without prejudice privilege point and not any other part of the hearing.