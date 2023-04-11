Stakeknife: Alleged IRA informer Freddie Scappaticci dies

Belfast man had been living in witness protection in England

A police message telling Freddie Scappaticci that the IRA believe he is an informer

Forensics at Freddie Scappaticci's house in west Belfast in 2003 after a suspect device was discovered — © Photopress Belfast

Freddie Scappaticci, the informer known as Stakeknife, has died in England where he had been living in witness protection since he fled Belfast when he was outed as a double agent.

The 77-year-old, who was originally from the Markets area of Belfast, died earlier this month with his funeral thought to have taken place in secret.

The son of an Italian immigrant, he was interned during Operation Demetrius before being released in 1974 and was by this time a member of the IRA having joined in prison.

By 1980, Scappaticci was heading up the ‘internal security unit’ (ISU) for the organisation and was tasked with investigating informers. He was later unmasked as one of the most high profile double agents in the IRA.

It was reported that he was considered the ‘jewel in the crown’ of British military intelligence.

As a member of the so-called ‘Nutting Squad’, he was responsible for the torture and murder of dozens of alleged informers. He was directly linked to the execution of 18 people.

In 2003, Scappaticci was outed as a high level informer. He always denied the allegations, even taking part in a planned press conference from a solicitor’s office, but later fled his home in west Belfast.

He was also awarded a High Court injunction banning the press from revealing his whereabouts.

In 2021 the father of an IRA murder victim lost a High Court challenge to the decision not to bring perjury charges against Scappaticci.

Senior judges rejected Frank Mulhern’s case against the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for directing that Freddie Scappaticci and three other individuals should face no criminal proceedings.

Alfredo 'Freddie' Scappaticci at the 1987 funeral of IRA man Larry Marley

It related to evidence given to the High Court during the injunction hearing, that ruling now dies with the infamous double agent.

At the time of his death he was subject to investigation by the Kenova team.

Former Chief Constable Jon Boutcher is leading the independent team which conducted the investigation into Stakeknife.

The focus of the investigation was to ascertain whether there is evidence of the commission of criminal offences by Scappaticci.

This included murders, attempted murders and unlawful imprisonments attributed to the Provisional IRA.

Kenova is also investigating alleged criminal offences having been committed by members of the Army, the Security Services or other government personnel who were handling the agent.

In 2019 Scappaticci’s wife Sheila Cunningham, who was in her early 70s, also from the Markets area of Belfast, died after a short illness.

Devoutly religious she had kept in touch with her husband after his departure from Belfast. However, he was estranged from the majority of his family.

He was known to suffer from a heart condition although the cause of his death is at this time unknown.

He died sometime before the Easter holidays .

Double agent Freddie Scappaticci — © Photopress Belfast

In a statement yesterday, Mr Boutcher said his team were made aware last week of the passing of Mr Scappaticci. He said his team are working through the implications of the death of Mr Scappaticci in terms of the investigation, and said they will publish an interim report on findings this year,

“We remain committed to providing families with the truth of what happened to their loved ones and continue to actively pursue criminal charges against several individuals,” he said.

“We will publish an interim report on Kenova’s findings this year.

“We also recognise that people may now feel more able to talk to the Kenova team following the death of Mr Scappaticci, who had been long accused by many of being involved in the kidnap, murder and torture of potential PIRA informants during the Troubles.

“I appeal to anyone with information that might help those impacted by the events we are investigating to contact us in confidence to help families understand what happened during these difficult times.”

Kevin Winters, a lawyer representing relatives of people killed by the Provisional IRA during the Troubles, said the news “will frustrate many families” who have been waiting for more than six years on the imminent publication of Mr Boutcher’s independent report.

He said: “Some initial feedback from clients suggests annoyance about the timing of the death, coming as it does on the cusp of the report’s publication later in the summer.

“Not only that but the PPS have been deliberating on prosecution decisions in 33 cases referred by Kenova nearly three years ago. Clearly the death will have an impact on both the content of the report and whether or not criminal prosecutions go ahead.

“Families of victims will rightly ask questions. Their cynicism is heightened upon learning that news of Scappaticci’s burial seems to have been kept quiet by the authorities over the Easter weekend.

“People just aren’t happy and that’s only to be expected given the unexpected news.”

In 2018 Scappaticci was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images, including images of bestiality.