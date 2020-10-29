Stakeknife: Four avoid prosecution in investigation into alleged state involvement in kidnap, torture and murder in Northern Ireland

Four individuals reported on files received by Operation Kenova - which led to the arrest of the alleged state secret agent Stakeknife - will not face prosecution due to “insufficient evidence”, the director of Public Prosecutions has said.

Operation Kenova is investigating claims of state involvement in the kidnap, torture and murder of more than 50 individuals, which led to the arrest of Freddie Scappaticci in January 2018 on accusations that he was Stakeknife – a claim which has Scappaticci denied.

The announcement on Thursday is the first decision in relation to an allegation that an individual committed perjury in the course of making affidavits sworn between 2003 and 2006.

Operation Kenova, headed by former Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, is also examining the circumstances in which a decision was subsequently taken not to prosecute that individual in 2007.

In a statement the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) explained the first individual was considered for the offence of perjury, while three others – two former members of the Security Service and a former PPS prosecutor - were considered for the potential offence of misconduct in public office.

However, murder, false imprisonment and assault offences remain under prosecutorial consideration, with decisions on these additional matters expected in “due course”.

Stephen Herron, director of the PPS, said in the case for the each of the four individuals there is “insufficient evidence” to provide a “reasonable prospect” of conviction for any offence.

He set out details of the decision-making process that was applied, together with reasons for the conclusions that he has reached.

In a statement, he said he has sought to balance the significant public interest in the matters investigated by Operation Kenova with the potential for the provision of detailed reasons to create or increase any risk to life or cause damage to national security.

“In respect of these initial perjury related matters, I have carefully considered the evidence provided by Operation Kenova investigators in relation to the four individuals reported,” he said.

“After a thorough analysis of all available evidence and with the benefit of independent advice from highly experienced Senior Counsel, I have concluded that in each case there is insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence.

“In these circumstances the Evidential Test for Prosecution was not met. The second limb of the Test for Prosecution which relates to the public interest in bringing proceedings, did not therefore fall to be applied.”

The director added: “There are constraints on being able to fully explain my decision making rationale at this time. In view of this, I wish to assure the public that decisions have been taken with absolute independence and impartiality, and fully in accordance with our Code for Prosecutors.

The director emphasised that prosecutorial consideration of all remaining matters is ongoing and that families directly affected by these cases will be kept informed as they progress.

“I will be contacting families affected by the outstanding decisions in the coming weeks to update them on the progress relating to their cases and to assure them that all future decisions will also be taken by a wholly independent and impartial application of the Test for Prosecution.”