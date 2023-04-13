Stakeknife investigation will continue despite death of Freddie Scappaticci: PPS

The Public Prosecution (PPS) will continue to investigate alleged criminality linked to the agent known as ‘Stakeknife’ following his death.

The organisation said the files submitted by Operation Kenova contain “a large number of other suspects” who remain under active consideration including alleged paramilitaries, former police and former members of the intelligence and security forces.

The PPS added the files concern various potential offences including murder, false imprisonment, serious assaults and misconduct in public office.

‘Stakeknife’ is widely acknowledged to be Freddie Scappaticci, who died earlier this month in England where he had been living in witness protection since he fled Belfast when he was outed as a double agent.

Announcing the continuation of the investigation, PPS Assistant Director Martin Hardy said: “Legacy cases often present many complex, wide-ranging and well recognised challenges.

"By their nature, these include the significant amount of time that has passed since the incident, meaning witnesses, victims or suspects may be in poor health or die during the process.

“Where the PPS is made aware of the death of a suspect under consideration in any case, no decision will issue and that is the end of any potential prosecution in relation to that individual. The Test for Prosecution is applied only to living individuals.

Assistant Director Hardy added the evidence will be “considered carefully” and the test for prosecution will be “applied impartially, independently and in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors.”

On Thursday, the Belfast Telegraph reported Scappaticci may have left a dossier containing details of his life as a spy and head of the IRA’s ‘nutting squad’, according to a former hunger striker.

“The PPS has made steady and significant progress on the 26 investigation files received and which remain under consideration”, continued Assistant Director Hardy.

"These files were received in phases between October 2019 and February 2022 and prosecution decisions regarding some of the files in the first phase issued in October 2020.”

The material generated as a result of Operation Kenova included more than 1,000 witness statements and 12,000 documents totalling over one million pages.

The PPS has said due to the “cross-cutting nature” of the evidence across multiple cases, its not appropriate to take decisions in respect of individual cases.

“The intention has been that decisions as to prosecution in all of the outstanding cases will follow consideration of the totality of the evidence relevant to each,” a spokesman added.

“The complex and extensive work involved is being progressed as quickly as possible in light of the limited resources available to the PPS for dealing with legacy casework.

"The need for bespoke handling arrangements due to the sensitivity of the material under consideration is also a factor which impacts on the pace at which decisions can be progressed.”

The PPS added the organisation will work closely with Operation Kenova and acknowledged “that this is a long and difficult process for the families and victims who await decisions in these cases.”