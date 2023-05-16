Stakeknife probe has cost PSNI £37.6m so far, figures show

The long-running investigation into the activities of an Army agent in the IRA has cost the PSNI more than £37m to date.

Operation Kenova has been examining crimes linked to the agent known as Stakeknife since 2016 and an interim report of its findings is expected in the coming months.

Stakeknife is widely reported to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who died last month. He had always denied being the claim and fled Northern Ireland in 2003 after being named in the media.

It has been alleged Scappaticci had been working for the Army for decades while head of the IRA's internal security unit, known as the “nutting squad”.

Operation Kenova has been probing dozens of IRA murders linked to Stakeknife, as well as cases of kidnapping and torture, and the role of the state, including MI5.

Jon Boutcher, a former head of Bedfordshire Police, is leading the operation, which was commissioned by the PSNI.

New figures obtained following a Freedom of Information request to the PSNI show that Operation Kenova has cost the police service just over £37.6m to date.

Mark H Durkan, an SDLP representative on the Policing Board, said it was important his report was published as soon as practical.

“Our first concern should be with victims, survivors and their families who have spent decades fighting for truth, justice and accountability," he said.

"We must see the interim report from Operation Kenova published as soon as possible so that there can be a fuller picture of what the IRA and state agencies engaged in.

“The reality is that properly investigating our past requires procedures being put in place that will cost money. Previous attempts to address legacy issues have often not received the funding necessary and have been beset by legal challenges by elements in the state and other places who seek to suppress the truth.

“When it comes to dealing with our past and Operation Kenova, we should recognise that this will take funding, but that Kenova is demonstrably a good use of money producing good outcomes. It commands the confidence of victims and provides an avenue providing them with the answers they seek. It must be protected from those who wish to tear it down.”

In July 2020, the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee heard from former RUC assistant chief constable Raymond White, who said that it would be unaffordable to replicate the Operation Kenova template for all Troubles-related investigations.

“You can afford something like Kenova for very special investigations, but when you try to roll that out to embrace the 1,100 cases we believe the [PSNI's] Legacy Investigation Branch has and the 300 cases that the police ombudsman has, can you afford what Kenova actually is?" he asked.

“Kenova’s cost is currently running at around £6m a year. He has 72 officers. Some are retired officers who have been re-employed while others have been seconded from police forces in England and Wales, and that is just to address those cases that Kenova has under its umbrella."

Speaking in the wake of Scappaticci's death, Mr Boutcher said his team were working through the implications of his passing in consultation with stakeholders, including bereaved families and victims.