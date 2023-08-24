Stakeknife report cleared with ‘no changes or redactions’

The report’s publication has taken a step closer, its author has said.

A report into the activities of Stakeknife – the renowned British Army-run agent within the Provisional IRA – has taken a step closer to publication after clearing national security checks.

The report’s author Jon Boutcher, who led the five-year investigation into the agent, confirmed to BBC NI it had been cleared with “no changes or redactions”.

Known as Operation Kenova, the investigation examined the double-life of the agent, widely believed to have been Freddie Scappaticci, who died in April while in his late 70s.

The £37m investigation has been probing the agent's actions and a report on its findings is being readied for release.

Part of the process involved consultation with the Cabinet Office on whether any of its contents were prejudicial to national security.

Through the 1980s, Stakeknife was operating within the IRA’s internal security unit – often referred to as the Nutting Squad – whose chief aim was to find and execute suspected informers.

The report, which is believed to run to hundreds of pages, is set to examine the degree to which the state was complicit in his crimes, which include murder, kidnap and torture.

While concerns had been raised that the report could be censored by UK intelligence agencies, a recent update on the Kenova website has indicated it will not be changed.

"It has now been provided to the Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland to assess whether the report is prejudicial to any possible future prosecutions,” wrote Mr Boutcher.

"I anticipate this will be a relatively expeditious process and once completed I will be able to provide a further update on the progress to publication."

Scappaticci was named in May 2003 by four newspapers as being Stakeknife, including the Glasgow-based Sunday Herald and the Sunday Tribune in Dublin.

He denied the accusation and left Northern Ireland a year later when a recording surfaced of him talking to journalists about senior republicans, including the late Martin McGuinness.