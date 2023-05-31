Stalwart west Belfast shopkeeper dies after Co Antrim crash

A stalwart west Belfast shopkeeper has died following a two-vehicle crash in Crumlin which has left another man fighting for his life in hospital.

Robert Laverty died at the scene of the collision which happened on Moira Road on Wednesday morning.

The 74-year-old, who ran a shop in the Dairy Farm in west Belfast for decades, was driving a Renault Scenic which was involved in the crash with a Ford Fiesta at 7.15am.

Tributes have been posted on Twitter with customers describing him as a ‘gentle soul’ and a ‘lovely wee man’.

One user tweeted: “I knew this wee man. Not personally, but since I was a kid. His face just brought me right back there. Terribly sad news. God rest him. Feel very sorry for his family, I do know the outpouring of respect and admiration will be great locally.”

Another tweeted that Mr Laverty had previously owned a shop on the Andersonstown Road.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended the scene with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly, the driver of the Renault Scenic died at the scene. He has been named as 74-year-old Robert Laverty from the Belfast area.

"The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our inquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 283105/23.”

The Moira Road was closed following the crash, but has since re-opened.