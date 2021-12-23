Standing at ‘post’: PSNI unveils ‘latest recruit’ to help with festive speeding clampdown

Banbridge officers spotted the ‘officer’ while out on patrol

The PSNI has ‘unveiled’ its latest ‘recruit’ to assist with festive road patrols – a lamppost dressed up to look like an officer in hi-vis attire complete with a ‘speed camera’ to unassuming motorists.

Amagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI revealed on its Facebook page its ‘new recruit’ much to the amusement of its social media followers.

The lamppost has been draped with a hi-vis yellow jacket with the words ‘police’ daubed in black letters on the back.

The creative individual also crafted a ‘speed camera’ and positioned it in order to make it look as if an officer is holding aloft.

Along with an image of the make-shift ‘officer’, the post said: "Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team were carrying out Christmas patrols when we observed our new member of the team.

“If you have to drive over the Christmas period, please do so safely. Thank you.”

On the lamppost is a 30mph sign.

Facebook users saw the funny side, with one person saying: “He needs fired. He has been standing in the same place for days.”

Another said: “Stay safe and hopefully you’ll all have quiet shifts.”